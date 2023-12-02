Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Shares Down 1.7%

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.60 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 1,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91.

Crystal Valley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

