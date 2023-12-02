Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 52000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
