Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.07

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.07 and last traded at C$111.20, with a volume of 469768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. CSFB set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$127.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.93. The stock has a market cap of C$81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.9202814 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

