Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 356468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of £5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.91.

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

