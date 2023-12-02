TClarke (LON:CTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.00

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 585823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.75 ($1.61).

TClarke Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.97. The stock has a market cap of £63.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

TClarke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.