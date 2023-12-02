Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Grows By 45.2%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

