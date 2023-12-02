Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Increases By 44.4%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Calbee Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS CLBEY opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.77. Calbee has a 1-year low of C$4.31 and a 1-year high of C$5.99.
Calbee Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.