Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Increases By 44.4%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Calbee Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS CLBEY opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.77. Calbee has a 1-year low of C$4.31 and a 1-year high of C$5.99.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

