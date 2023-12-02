IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in November

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

IMCD Trading Down 4.9 %

IMCD stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. IMCD has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $161.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.83.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

