Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,688,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.