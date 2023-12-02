Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $75.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

