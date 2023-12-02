Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 415 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,982,000 after acquiring an additional 364,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $90.03 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.