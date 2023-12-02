Creditcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.88 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $66.56 million and $26.88 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 305,712,767 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

