Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.84

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.84 and last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 443984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.53.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Quarry LP bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

