Las Vegas Sands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 55,851 call options on the company. This is an increase of 224% compared to the average daily volume of 17,224 call options.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.