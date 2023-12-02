Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 18,282 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 301% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,556 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMGN. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 874,819 shares of company stock worth $13,422,760. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

