Bumble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,218 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 268% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,487 put options.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bumble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Price Performance

Bumble stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.86. Bumble has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

