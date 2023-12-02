Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.26 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $219.97 million and $9.26 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002054 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,095,455,712 coins and its circulating supply is 791,469,924 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

