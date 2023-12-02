VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

