Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.54

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 5334462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.
Uranium Energy Price Performance
Uranium Energy Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
