MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 47,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 233,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

