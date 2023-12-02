Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Releases Earnings Results

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter.

Enablence Technologies Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of CVE ENA opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.20. Enablence Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.57.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

