Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.36

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 25376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

YGR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.73.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6396396 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Insiders purchased a total of 47,100 shares of company stock worth $71,947 in the last ninety days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

