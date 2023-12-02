Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.33

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.27, with a volume of 1633186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

