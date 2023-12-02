Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00376.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 146,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,218,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 620,083 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,874,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 643,429 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

