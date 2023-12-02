Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (BVHBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS:BVHBB opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $267.94 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

