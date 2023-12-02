Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 2.4 %
CVR opened at $16.38 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
