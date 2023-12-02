Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Releases Earnings Results

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Senstar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Senstar Technologies stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.

