Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 72.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.34 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $58.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GBCI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

