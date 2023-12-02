JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 201,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 103,961 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $45.08.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,556,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,976,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2,038,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 264,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 264,971 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,761,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,647,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,529,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.