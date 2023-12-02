JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 201,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 103,961 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $45.08.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,556,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,976,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2,038,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 264,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 264,971 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,761,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,647,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,529,000.
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
