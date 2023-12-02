Information Services Group, Inc. (III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 20th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $71.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

