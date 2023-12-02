Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 6th

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

WINC stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

