111 (NASDAQ:YI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. 111 has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 111 by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 111 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

