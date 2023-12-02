Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $46.93

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.93.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BellRing Brands
Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BellRing Brands
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.