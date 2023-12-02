Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $46.93

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BellRing Brands

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.