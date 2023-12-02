Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 851,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 567,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 42.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

