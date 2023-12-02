Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 34,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 81,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill Desimone purchased 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,357.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.