IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Trading 5.1% Higher

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.04. 17,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 35,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.87.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $88,920.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $561,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $230,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,950 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $88,920.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $561,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,128 shares of company stock worth $1,756,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IRadimed by 16.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in IRadimed by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

