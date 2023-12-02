Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 4.8%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.40. 639,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,158,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $680.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61,523 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.