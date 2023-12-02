The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 4.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 1,438,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,225,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEO. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The GEO Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

