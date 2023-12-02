Short Interest in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Decreases By 39.9%

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,400 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

