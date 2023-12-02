Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Digital World Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DWACU opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. Digital World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.