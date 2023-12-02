Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CZWI opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 66,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

