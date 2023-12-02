Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of CZWI opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $14.16.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
