NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,766.56 or 1.00030614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.