Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 39.9% in November

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas W. Jasper bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 500,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 88,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 56,198 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 29,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

