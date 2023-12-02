Acala Token (ACA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.95 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Acala Token has a total market cap of $52.44 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06385057 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $3,705,581.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

