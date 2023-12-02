LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Head-To-Head Review

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LQR House and Vita Coco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LQR House alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $600,000.00 8.20 N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco $427.79 million 3.69 $7.81 million $0.64 43.42

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 7.73% 23.93% 17.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares LQR House and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.3% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LQR House and Vita Coco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vita Coco 0 3 6 0 2.67

Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.04%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than LQR House.

Summary

Vita Coco beats LQR House on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

(Get Free Report)

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.