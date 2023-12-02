GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Update

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.97.

In other news, insider Scott Wagner acquired 104,079 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $537,047.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,047.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 107.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.37 on Friday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.29, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.30.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

