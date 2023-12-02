Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $2,100.50 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,100.50 or 0.05419986 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $252.55 billion and $7.15 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00056818 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,235,469 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

