Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,360,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 30,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 204,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 112.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.5% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,971.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.