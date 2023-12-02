FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the October 31st total of 600,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 497.5 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

Shares of DBMBF opened at $1.81 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

