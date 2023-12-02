Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ CPZ opened at 14.63 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 17.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.27 and a 200-day moving average of 14.93.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.