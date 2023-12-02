Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 14.63 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 17.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.27 and a 200-day moving average of 14.93.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.